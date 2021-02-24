Upshur County woman pleads guilty to federal meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman has admitted to a federal drug charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Ashley Bennett, 34 of Buckhannon, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Bennett admitted to selling more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” in January 2020 in Harrison County.

Bennett was indicted, in June 2020, along with five other people.

Bennett faces at least five and up to 40 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

The Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Bennett is being held in the Central Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.

