Upshur County woman sentenced to probation for federal drug charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Upshur County woman has been sentenced to five years probation for a federal drug distribution charge, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Angela White, 48, of Buckhannon was sentenced on Wednesday for her participation in a methamphetamine distribution operation, according to the release. White pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine in November 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. The release stated that White admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Upshur County in March 2017.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives, The Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, the West Virginia State Police, Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, the Buckhannon Police Department, and the Weston Police Department investigated, according to the release.