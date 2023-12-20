FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service announced on Wednesday that it has arrested a Kingwood man in Fairmont who was wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened in June.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Tre Tramal Waddy, 38, was arrested on Wednesday at around 3:30 p.m. at a residence on Harlee St. with the assistance of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)

Waddy was wanted since Nov. 9 by the Mon Metro Drug Task Force in Monongalia County for attempted murder in connection to a shooting at the CowGirlz Lounge back in June where he and another man allegedly shot at an individual outside of the lounge. Nobody was injured during the incident, but three other people were arrested with charges pending.

During attempts by U.S. Marshals to locate Waddy, investigators learned that he was believed to be staying at the Harlee St. residence prior to the arrest. The release said that deputies with the MCSO conducted surveillance of the home and identified Waddy at the residence.

After identifying Waddy, the release said that officers surrounded the residence and ordered Waddy to surrender using a loudspeaker. Waddy attempted to flee out of the back of the residence but went back inside after running into officers outside. After a short period, Waddy exited the residence, surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Waddy is set to appear before a Marion County Magistrate for his initial appearance on the charges. He is set to be placed in the North Central Regional Jail if detained.