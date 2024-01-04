CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for help finding a fugitive in the north central West Virginia area.

Benjamin Snider

Benjamin Snider, 39, is wanted by West Virginia State Parole for absconding, according to a press release from the Marshals Service. He was on parole after being convicted of second-degree arson, the Marshals Service said.

Snider is described as 6’03” tall, weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about its location is asked by the Marshals Service to contact them at 304-623-0486 or contact 911 for immediate assistance.