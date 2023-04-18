CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — U.S. Marshals in southern West Virginia are offering a reward for information about a wanted murder suspect who is considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Southern District of West Virginia’s CUFFED task force is asking the public for information to help them locate Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, 24, of Charleston.

Daughtery is accused of conspiring to murder 40-year-old Christopher Johnson in November 2022 alongside Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson, who were taken into custody on January 27, 2023. Johnson died in the hospital as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to U.S. Marshals.

“Since their arrests, Daughtery has been evading apprehension from law enforcement. Daughtery is aware he wanted and is currently evading apprehension,” said the release.

Daughtery is a black man who stands 5’5″ and weighs approximately 125 pounds, according to U.S. Marshals. He also has a tattoo on his neck and may go by the name “Doobie Daughtery.”

Anyone with information about Daughtery’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line at 1-877-WANTED-2 or the Marshals Service Southern District of West Virginia at 304-347-5136. Confidential tips can also be emailed to the CUFFED Task Force Tip Hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.