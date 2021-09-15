US Marshals search for alleged child molester in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the US Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, several agencies are asking for the public’s help in finding an alleged child molester.

60-year-old Alain L. Forget is wanted for attempted lewd and lascivious molestation of a minor and the delivery of a controlled substance to a minor.

Forget is said to have ties to West Virginia and was last seen in the Fayette County area.

He was last known to be driving a 2015 black Chevy Silverado pick-up with a Florida license plate (HPX138).

Anyone with information about Forget’s location should call Deputy U.S. Marshal Matthew Barger at 304-382-7246 or email their anonymous tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov.

