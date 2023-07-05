MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service is requesting the public’s assistance in finding and apprehending a wanted man believed to be somewhere in north central West Virginia.

Jamie Ray Jones

According to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jamie Ray Jones, 30, was last seen in the Morgantown area and is a suspect in an incident where a driver crashed into multiple vehicles on Wednesday near University Town Center.

Jones is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair standing at about 5’11 and weighing about 160 pounds.

Jones is currently wanted on a West Virginia State Warrant for attempted first-degree murder and kidnapping. Jones also reportedly has a history of weapons, violent tendencies and fleeing. Jones is considered to be dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Jones and his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 304-623-0486 or contact 911.