MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Marshals Service CUFFED Task Force is requesting assistance from the public in locating a convicted sex offender after they say he failed to register as one and violated his parole.

Gabriel Allen Hargus

According to a release from the US Marshals Service, Gabriel Allen Hargus, 46, of Mineral Wells, Wood County, was convicted in Kanawha County Circuit Court in February 2011 for possession of child pornography and 3rd-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Hargus was sentenced to two years of incarceration with 30 years of extended supervision and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

According to the West Virginia Sex Offender Registry, Hargus was convicted of a similar child pornography charge in 2019 and served another two years and 10 months in a correctional facility with 50 years of extended supervision.

The release said that Hargus is currently wanted by the US Marshals Service, West Virginia State Police and West Virginia Department of Corrections. Hargus is reportedly aware that he is wanted and is currently evading apprehension from law enforcement and is believed to have fled the state. Hargus is known to drive a 2016 silver Ford Focus with a West Virginia license plate reading N3R908. An image of the vehicle can be seen below.

Hargus’ vehicle. Credit: U.S. Marshal’s Service

Anyone with knowledge of Hargus’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the US Marshals Service tip hotline at 1-877-WANTED-2 or email the CUFFED Task Force tip hotline at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. All tips are kept confidential.