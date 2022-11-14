BECKLEY, W.Va. – The U.S. Marshals Service has released a report, stating that prison escapee Kevin Davis has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia’s Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force.

According to the report, Davis escaped Sunday at approximately 10 p.m. from a satellite campus adjacent to Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley.

The Eastern District of Tennessee convicted Davis for “Conspiracy to Distribute Five Grams or More of Methamphetamine,” and he was sent to FCI Beckley to serve 27 months imprisonment.

The West Virginia Army Nation Guard assisted the U.S. Marshals by providing air surveillance with a helicopter, the report stated. The helicopter discovered Davis hiding in a wooded area near the prison’s campus which led to his apprehension by the U.S. Marshals CUFFED Task Force at around 7 p.m.

“Since 1789, The United States Marshals Service has been the preeminent law enforcement agency in tracking down and apprehending fugitives. Here in the Southern District of West Virginia, we continue to be successful in accomplishing the mission thanks to the close relationships we have forged with our state and local partners,” said Southern District of West Virginia U.S. Marshal Michael Baylous.

The agencies involved include the U.S. Marshals Service, Beckley Police Department, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia Division of Corrections and the Federal Bureau of Prisons.