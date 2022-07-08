ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Virginia man has been charged after a reckless driving complaint in Randolph County led to troopers locating more than 1.5 pounds of marijuana.

Frank Agyemang

On July 7, troopers with the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched in reference to a reckless driving complaint for a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Rt. 219 from Tucker County into Randolph County, according to a criminal complaint.

While troopers were heading in the direction of the reported reckless driving, they observed the suspect vehicle, driven by Frank Agyemang, 25, of Woodbridge, Virginia, pass by and began a pursuit that exceeded 100 miles per hour in the area of Corridor H, troopers said.

Troopers were eventually able to perform a stop, and when they made contact with Agyemang, they “detected the odor of marijuana to be coming from the cabin of the vehicle,” which resulted in a search of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

When troopers searched the vehicle, they located 10 plastic sandwich bags full of marijuana; when weighed, the marijuana totaled more than 1.56 pounds, troopers said.

Agyemang has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.