RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was arrested in Valley Head after Randolph County Humane officers discovered multiple residences containing 92 dead and dying animals.

According to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, on March 20, officers with Randolph County Sheriff’s were contacted by a Randolph County Humane Officer regarding an animal cruelty complaint at Seneca Trail in Valley Head.

The investigation found that two neighboring residences on the street possessed “deplorable, unlivable conditions” as well as numerous cats and dogs. The post described the presence of food, urine and feces being found all throughout both houses.

“The conditions were so severe, hazmat suits and respirators were required to even enter the threshold of both houses,” the post said.

Officers also found obstructions that were placed intentionally to prevent the animals from escaping. All of the living animals recovered needed immediate medical attention.

“The total number of animals for both houses was, 11 dogs, 40 live cats, and 41 deceased cats,” police said.

The Randolph County Assessor’s Office identified the property owners as Donna Marie Thompson and her sister. Donna Thompson was arrested and charged with 92 counts of Animal Cruelty.

Those who assisted the investigation include the Randolph County Assessor’s Office, the Randolph County Humane Society and Allegheny Veterinary Services.