WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — The first witnesses took the stand on Wednesday in the trial for Andrew Menendez who is accused of sexually abusing a 16-year-old in 2020.

Menendez is a former Doddridge County Sheriff’s deputy and West Virginia State Police trooper and is charged with soliciting a minor via computer, sexual abuse by a person of trust, and sexual abuse in the third degree.

During the first day of the trial on Jan. 10, 2024, the alleged victim in the case took the stand for more than an hour to testify on what happened to her. The alleged abuse was a single instance, and she testified about the details of the event.

The cross-examination by the defense pointed out discrepancies in the victim’s testimony and statement, including the fact that she did not know the exact time of the alleged event. The victim also testified that Menendez had solicited her on Snapchat, but no messages were found during the investigation, the defense pointed out.

The second witness who was called to the stand was the victim’s mother who had similar discrepancies and, like her daughter, was unsure of the time of day that the act of sexual abuse took place.

Judge Timothy Sweeny out of Ritchie County presided over the trial, which will continue on Thursday, Jan. 11 in the Doddridge County Circuit Court. On Thursday, the state is expected to call a witness from the 911 center to testify.

The jury, which took five hours to select, includes nine women and five men, including two alternates.

