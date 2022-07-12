WESTON, W.Va. – The July 2022 term of the Lewis County grand jury has returned 42 indictments, including two sealed indictments. Those indicted will be arraigned in front of Judge Kurt Hall on July 15 or before Judge Jacob Reger on July 22.

Violent Crimes

Hunter Bancroft

Hunter Bancroft, 21, of Weston, was indicted on three counts of attempted murder and one count of first degree arson. Bancroft was charged in January after allegedly setting a fire in the basement of a Lewis County residence. Bancroft is being held in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $75,000.

Todd Hefner

Todd Hefner, 40, of Weston, was indicted for malicious assault and cruelty to animals. Hefner was arrested in February after sheriff’s deputies said he beat his mother with a pool cue and killed her dog. Hefner remains in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Eugene Jones

Eugene Jones, 66, of Weston, was indicted for malicious assault and strangulation. Weston Police arrested Jones in March, alleging that he attacked a woman with a battleax during a domestic dispute. Jones is being held in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $150,000.

Eric Groves

Eric Groves, 40, of Weston, was indicted for strangulation, attempt to disarm a law enforcement officer, battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing an officer. In May, Lewis County sheriff’s deputies arrested Groves after they saw him grab a woman by the throat and then tried to take a deputy’s gun while they were trying to take him into custody. Groves remains in the Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Jacob Horner

Jacob Horner, 38, of Weston, was indicted for strangulation, child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and harassment. Horner is in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $75,000.

Sex Crimes

Eli Villers

Eli Villers, 29, of Weston, was indicted for first degree sexual abuse and for sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child. Weston Police charged Villers in November 2021 after investigating reports that Villers inappropriately touched a juvenile girl.

Joshua Babcock

Joshua Babcock, 38, of Jane Lew, was indicted for sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust to a child. West Virginia State Police charged Babcock in January after the alleged victim reported the abuse.

Crimes Against Children

Nathan Reel

Nathan Reel, 24, of Weston, was indicted on three counts of felony child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Weston Police charged Reel in April after finding three young children playing in the street, along with a loaded gun inside Reel’s home, that was in reach of the children.

Drugs

James Breeden, 28, and Chapin Richards, 25, both of Weston and Katelyn Rose, 26, of Charleston, were all indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance. Breeden and Rose were also indicted on charges of child neglect creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. The trio were all arrested in March after drug task force members watched them leave a “known drug house” and then found drugs and an infant in their car during a traffic stop. Breeden is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail while Richards remains in the Central Regional Jail. Rose is not listed as being in custody.

James Breeden, Katelyn Rose & Chapin Richards

Scott Sheets

Scott Sheets, 46, of Jane Lew, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine, marijuana, Oxycodone and Hydrocodone. He was also indicted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies arrested Sheets during a February traffic stop.

Blaine Stickle, 24, of Weston, was indicted for delivery of fentanyl and heroin within 1,000 feet of a school and for delivery of imitation heroin.

William Greiner

William Greiner, 38, of Buckhannon, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana. In March, Lewis County Sheriff’s deputies charged Greiner after they found drugs and guns in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Weston.

Roger Clem

Richard Reel, 32, of Jane Lew, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine and for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana.

Roger Clem, 34, of Weston, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of heroin and possession of Buprenorphine. Clem is being held in the North Central Regional Jail without bond.

Ronald Lowther, 41, of Walkersville, was indicted for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana and failure to provide a change in information under the Sex Offender Registration Act, second offense.

A full list of those indicted can be found here.