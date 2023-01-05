CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County grand jury has returned indictments against 55 people during its January 2023 term.

Here are the people who have been indicted on felonies in Harrison County.

Crimes Against Children

Brock Pearson

Brock Pearson, 40, Meadowbrook, was indicted on three counts of Gross Child Neglect Creating a Substantial Risk of Death or Serious Bodily Injury and one count of Domestic Battery Second Offense. He was arrested in June of 2022 after allegedly threatening to kill a woman and three children. According to the criminal complaint against him, Pearson grabbed the woman by her hair while brandishing a firearm at her head in front of three children and saying that he would “blow her head off,” and that he doesn’t “give a f— about those kids” and would “blow their heads off too.”

Sex Crimes

Benjamin Bassell, 43, of Clarksburg was indicted on one count each of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse by Parent, Guardian, Custodian or Person in Position of Trust. He was arrested in December of 2021 after an incident in Shinnston. A 12-year-old accused him of forcing her to touch his genitals, according to the criminal complaint against him. He was out on bond when 12 News obtained his criminal complaint, which is why a mugshot is not available.

Violent Crimes

Daniel Mackey

Daniel Mackey, 38, of Parkersburg, was indicted on one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others and one count of Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in connection to a multi-county police chase where he allegedly went the wrong way on Route 50. It happened on May 17, 2022, in a vehicle stolen from the St. Joseph’s Recover Center in Parkersburg and ended when spike strips were successfully deployed at the West Pike Street exit of the westbound on the ramp of U.S. Rt. 50. During the pursuit, he allegedly attempted to hit an officer with the vehicle.

Benjamin Mancini, 41, of Stonewood, was indicted on one count of Malicious Assault. He allegedly pepper-sprayed a victim and hit him with a brick at a Bridgeport home back in April of 2022. At the time, he was charged with malicious wounding. He is still being held in the North Central Regional Jail on those charges, as well as a second case on no bond.

Benjamin Mancini James McKinney

James McKinney, 39 of Salem, was indicted on three counts of First Degree Robbery; two counts of Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm; one count of Assault During Commission of a Felony and two counts of Presentation of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony. Two years ago, he was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance after marijuana was found during a traffic stop in Bridgeport.

Carl Smallwood

Carl Smallwood, 42, of Mt. Clare, was indicted on one count of Fleeing in a Vehicle from Law Enforcement Showing a Reckless Indifference to the Safety of Others, one count of Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer and one count of Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer after he allegedly spit on a law enforcement official after a vehicle pursuit through Clarksburg in March of 2022. He’s accused of driving in circles in an attempt to elude officers, and at times, driving in excess of 100 miles per hour on Route 50 while going “the wrong way on multiple city streets.”

Derrick Henley, 42, of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of Malicious Assault; two counts of Possession of a Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm; one count of Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Assault; one count of Use or Presentation of a Firearm During Commission of a Felony; and one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Derrick Henley

Henley was previously arrested after a Clarksburg traffic stop in October of 2021 when multiple bags of presumed methamphetamine, multiple bags of presumed cocaine, “loose marijuana flower,” multiple “unknown unmarked” tablets, two bags of an unknown powder substance, two handguns with “numerous” rounds of ammunition, a set of digital scales and packaging materials were found in a vehicle that he and another individual were in.

Paul Hardman

Paul Hardman, 36, of Lost Creek, was indicted on two counts of Wanton Endangerment Involving a Firearm and one count of Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited from Possessing Firearm. He was arrested in July of 2022 after he allegedly fired a shotgun in his mother’s Clarksburg home because she “would not provide him with money” “that she believed he would purchase illegal drugs with” after “tearing up the house,” according to a criminal complaint.

Fentanyl

Jenna Ables, 30, and Anna Corsini, 36, both of Clarksburg were both indicted on one count each of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Less Than One Gram of Fentanyl) and Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance.

Jenna Ables Anna Corsini

The pair was arrested back in September 2021 after confidential informants working with the Greater Harrison County Drugs and Violent Crime Task Force performed controlled purchases from them, according to a criminal complaint filed at the time.

Paris Linger

Paris Linger, 27, of Nutter Fort, was indicted on one count each of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Conspiracy to Deliver Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Fentanyl. She was arrested back in March of 2022 when Harrison County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a car for “illegal backing and suspicious activity” and found 5 ounces of presumed methamphetamine and 18 grams of fentanyl inside of it.

Also indicted on charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Less Than One Gram of Fentanyl) were Nicholas Albergamo, 38, of Clarksburg, Kelly Cole, 45, of Nutter Fort

Other Drugs

Dorian Clay

Dorian Clay Jr., 32, Fairmont, was indicted on one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. He has also previously been charged with unlawful assault in connection to an incident in Marion County that happened back in July 2021.

Crystal Golden

Crystal Golden, 34, of Farmington, was indicted on two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. She was arrested in Clarksburg in June of 2021 after a K-9 unit alerted to the presence of narcotics during a traffic stop. The officers conducting the stop found a black bag containing a blue substance of presumed methamphetamine, a set of digital scales and empty plastic bags according to the criminal complaint against her and another individual. Golden was arrested on drug charges three times in a six-month period in 2021.

Tirrell Harris, 25, of Clarksburg, was indicted on one count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance after drug task force members say they found a “bulk amount of marijuana” while executing a search warrant on a Clarksburg residence. His mugshot was not available after his arrest back in November of 2021.

Sierra Shumate

Sierra Shumate, 23, of Stonewood, was indicted on one count of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. She was arrested in September of 2021 after a traffic stop in Clarksburg where a K-9 unit alerted to the presence of narcotics and more than 25 grams of methamphetamine, two small “wax-type bags containing an unknown substance,” empty bags and “a large amount” of U.S. currency were found, according to the criminal complaint against her.

Patrick Wolford, 50, of Nutter Fort, was indicted on two counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance. He was one of four people arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Clarksburg back in March of 2022. According to the criminal complaint, a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics and officers then found methamphetamine and crack cocaine in the vehicle.

Theft

James Lattea

James Lattea, 47, of Salem was indicted on one count each of Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny and Fraudulent Use of an Access Device. He was arrested in March of 2022 after police say he stole 10 to 12 children’s tablets from Salem Baptist Church. In the criminal complaint against him, Salem Police Chief Adam Zahradnik mentioned that he was able to recognize Lattea in the surveillance footage by his face and mannerisms because the chief had dealt with him “numerous times.”

Misc.

Brandon Vargo

Brandon Vargo, 24, of Harrisville, was indicted on Threats of Terroristic Acts. He was arrested after a standoff in Bridgeport in July of 2022. The criminal complaint that was filed against him alleged that he said he contacted the Bridgeport Police Department over Facebook Messenger saying, “We want a Bridgeport cop massacre but you could send a few state boys too” before saying “I wouldn’t mind smacking a few smokies off a domepiece or 4” and “Hey can you send a few boys over to my place I need a lil action” along with a photo of himself holding a firearm, according to the complaint. He is still being held in the North Central Regional Jail on $250,000 cash only bail.

Joshua Yeager

Joshua Yeager, 37, of Fairmont, was indicted on one count each of Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance and Conspiracy to Commit Grand Larceny. He was arrested back in June of 2022 after he was found naked, having allegedly broken into a woman’s Shinnston home. He allegedly exposed his genitals to her when she walked into her laundry room and found him.

The other indictments include charges like failure to register as a sex offender, intimidation of and retaliation against public officers and fleeing from law enforcement officers. Click here to read them.