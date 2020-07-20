Virginia man accused of traveling to Webster Springs to have sex with minor

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Virginia man has been charged after police said he traveled to Webster Springs to have sex with a minor.

According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police received information that a girl had been picked up from her home in Webster Springs, at approximately 11 a.m., by a man.

Malik Robinson

The car, a dark colored Honda, had been seen by witnesses picking up the girl from her home, and later that day, at approximately 8 p.m., the girl’s parents reported to troopers that the girl had “not gone camping with a friend as she had planned,” troopers said.

Later, troopers discovered through surveillance footage that the vehicle—later determined to be driven by Malik Robinson, 20, of Midlothian, Virginia—was heading toward Cherry Falls, according to the complaint.

One of the minor’s friends provided troopers with a video from her Snapchat, which had been sent to her by Robinson stating that he was on his way to West Virginia. Troopers then tried to locate the girl and Robinson for the remainder of the evening, police said.

On July 18, one of the girl’s friends showed police a different Snapchat that had been taken at about 6 a.m. that day at a room at the Mineral Springs Motel in Webster Springs, and troopers went to the motel and spoke with management to determine that Robinson had checked into a room with the girl, according to the complaint.

Once at the room, “due to the exigent nature of circumstances officers immediately entered the room and found [Robinson and the minor] in bed together,” troopers said.

When troopers spoke with Robinson, he admitted that he had come from Virginia the day before and picked up the girl from her home; he also admitted to knowing that the girl was 15-years-old and admitted that he had sent her nude photos and videos of himself through Snapchat and that she had done the same for him, according to the complaint.

While speaking to troopers, Robinson admitted to having sex with the girl multiple times between July 17 and 18, troopers said.

Robinson has been charged with kidnapping, soliciting a minor via computer, display of obscene material to a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $180,108.