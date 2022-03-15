ELKINS, W.Va. — A Virginia man has been charged after allegedly striking a woman and two children in a home in Elkins.

Devin Turner

On Jan. 23, officers with the Elkins Police Department responded to a residence on Pleasant Avenue for a reported assault, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on scene, they made contact with an adult female victim who stated that Devin Turner, 26, of Virginia, had left the residence before officers’ arrival, officers said.

While speaking with the victim, officers learned that Turner had kicked the woman in the head and that two children in the residence attempted to intervene, which resulted in Turner striking them, according to the complaint.

One of the children struck Turner in the head with a hammer, and the woman said that then “he stopped hitting her and ran out the door,” officers said.

Turner resided in Virginia until he drove to Elkins to turn himself in on the charges of child abuse and violation of a protective order, officers said. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.