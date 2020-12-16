Virginia man charged after shooting another individual during altercation in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A Virginia man has been charged after allegedly shooting another individual during an altercation in Upshur County.

On Dec. 15, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department responded to a report of an altercation occurring on Walbash Avenue in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

Marvin Sills

Upon arrival to the scene, officers learned that Marvin Sills, 37, of Newport News, Virginia had gotten into an altercation with another individual, officers said.

During that incident, Sills “did discharge a firearm, shooting [the victim] in the leg and foot,” according to the complaint.

Sills has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.