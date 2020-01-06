Virginia man charged in Harrison County after allegedly telling minor to hide his marijuana

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Virginia man is in custody after he allegedly told a juvenile to hold and hide a bag of marijuana while staying at a motel in Bridgeport.

On Jan. 1, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a Super 8 Motel in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Terrell Anderson

When officers arrived on scene, they found Terrell Anderson, 24. of Springfield, Va., outside of the room, who told them that he was “upset and irate” that his shoes were locked in “the car” and that the woman in the hotel room would not unlock the car or give him a ride, officers said.

After Anderson was settled down, the woman exited the hotel room and opened the car to allow him to gather his belongings, according to the complaint.

During that time, officers were told by the motel’s staff that there was a suspicious person hanging around near Anderson’s room, and that said juvenile spent the night in Anderson’s room, officers said.

When officers spoke with the juvenile, she said that Anderson told her to “hold his bag” and hide it in the breezeway, and the bag contained marijuana, according to the complaint.

The juvenile said in an interview where her guardians were present that she and Anderson only hung out over the night, and that Anderson left to get something out of the car, but got mad and started yelling and grabbed a brick, acting like he was going to hit the car’s window, officers said.

Continuing her statement, the juvenile said that she was then told to hold Anderson’s “stuff,” and he left; the juvenile said that Anderson “might sell marijuana” and “he flaunts his money,” and that no sexual contact had occurred between her and Anderson, according to the complaint.

Officers found a plastic bag containing less than 15 grams of presumed marijuana on her person, and a search of Anderson found him in possession of $3,210 in his sock, officers said.

Anderson is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.