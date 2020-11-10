Virginia woman charged after deputies find MDMA and cocaine in her possession during traffic stop in Marion County

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Virginia woman has received drug charges after deputies said they found MDMA and cocaine in her possession during a routine traffic stop in Marion County.

On Nov. 10, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department observed a white Acura driving on Fairmont Avenue without having its headlights turned on during hours while it was dark, according to a complaint.

Jasmine Robertson

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and identified the driver as Jasmine Robertson, 28, of Vienna, Va., and could smell the “strong odor of unburned marijuana coming from inside the vehicle,” deputies said.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies found 12 individually wrapped plastic bags of a white powder substance which field tested positive as cocaine which weighed 44 grams in total; a plastic bag containing 38 pills which field tested positive as MDMA; and $3,990 in cash and a .380 Smith and Wesson handgun which had been reported as stolen, according to the complaint.

Robertson has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.