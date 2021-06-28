Voluntary manslaughter trial begins in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man charged with voluntary manslaughter is on trial in Harrison County.

Jeremy Hood

Jeremy Hood, 36, of Clarksburg, is accused of killing Joseph Rexrode in November 2017.

Opening statements were made on Monday, and the prosecution’s case got underway. First, the deputy director of the Harrison County 911 Communications Center authenticated a 911 call that Hood’s mother made, saying that someone was in her home and would not leave. The recording was played for the jury.

A Clarksburg police officer who was the first one on scene also testified. He identified and described crime scene photos for the jury.

The knife that Rexrode allegedly had was shown to the jury, as well as the baseball bat Hood used in the incident. The defense is arguing that Hood acted in self defense.

On cross examination, the officer testified that Hood granted him access to the home and appeared with a normal demeanor.

A former Clarksburg police officer, who photographed the crime scene, also took the stand. He stated that in one photo, there appears to be a partially cleaned up blood stain. He also said Hood had no visible injuries.

During cross examination, the former officer testified that Hood seemed calm, but he was suspicious of Hood’s truthfulness.

The boyfriend of Hood’s mother testified that he went into the house and saw Hood and Rexrode standing in a bedroom. He said both men seemed nervous, and Hood told him to leave, saying “I will take care of this.”

The final two witnesses on Monday were from the West Virginia Division of Corrections. They each stated that Hood was aware of the jail’s practice of recording inmate phone calls. The prosecution plans to play related phone calls on Tuesday.

12 News will continue to follow the trial as it develops.