Wallace man charged after Clarksburg drug bust

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after officers found drugs on him in Clarksburg.

Carlos Jett

On Apr. 27, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a burgundy Ford Fusion exiting U.S. Rt. 50 eastbound at Chestnut Street which failed to yield the right of way, causing the “vehicle to hit its brakes to prevent from hitting them, according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, officers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, and when it “stopped momentarily by the intersection of Locust Avenue” an individual whom officers identified as Carlos Jett, 23, of Wallace, exited the vehicle, officers said.

Officers apprehended Jett “a short time later,” and learned that there was an active warrant for his arrest; upon a search of Jett’s person, officers found “numerous” stamp bags, as well as a substance “Jett later admitted was heroin,” according to the complaint.

Jett has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.