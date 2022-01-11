Wallace woman faces lengthy federal prison stint after gun & drug guilty pleas

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman has admitted to federal firearms and drug charges, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Sandra Burt

Sandra Burt, 51 of Wallace, pleaded guilty, this week, to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or more of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Burt admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in August 2020 in Harrison County. Burt, who is a person prohibited from having firearms, admitted to having a .380 caliber pistol in September 2020 in Harrison County.

Burt faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10,000,000 for the drug charge and faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case against Burt.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Burt is being held in the North Central Regional Jail pending her federal sentencing.

She was also arrested on state drug charges in November 2019 after a shoplifting incident in Clarksburg.