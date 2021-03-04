Wallace women to spend 5 years in federal prison on meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Harrison County woman Thursday to five years in federal prison for a drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Kaylie Jones

Kaylie Jones, 26 of Wallace, pleaded guilty in February 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More Than Fifty Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Jones admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case involving Jones.

She is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.