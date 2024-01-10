WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on Wednesday that it has been searching for since January of 2023.

Photo of Timmins provided by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office in January 2023

On Jan. 10, 2024, the sheriff’s office said that it received information about Joshua Timmins, 46 (spelled Timmons on some documentation). The sheriff’s office first asked the public for information on Timmins’ whereabouts on Jan. 12, 2023, because he was wanted on capias warrant.

After receiving the tip on his location, deputies located Timmins at Super 8 Motel, which is right off Interstate 79 exit 99 near Weston. However, Timmins “fled out the window” and then ran to behind the Market Place Shopping Center, according to a release from the sheriff’s department.

Joshua Timmins, updated mug shot from arrest on Jan. 10, 2024 (Edited)

Deputies and West Virginia State Police troopers secured the area, and Timmins was later spotted near Mud Lick, a small creek in the area. A trooper then pursued Timmins on foot and “eventually took him into custody” on Jan. 10, the release said.

According to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website, Timmins is a convicted felon and is facing charges for possession of a controlled substance and fleeing.