FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers say they found a man who was wanted in Pennsylvania and almost a pound of meth while searching a Fairmont home on Thursday.

Augustus Gray

Troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police executed a search warrant on a residence in Fairmont where it was believed illegal substances were being sold, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they located a few individuals in the residence, including 51-year-old Augustus Gray and then began the search, troopers said.

During that time, troopers located 16.5 grams of fentanyl, almost a pound of methamphetamine, 41 grams of marijuana, a loaded Glock 43 pistol, $7,364 in U.S. currency, a set of scales and “owe sheets,” according to the complaint.

Troopers learned that Gray was wanted in Pennsylvania on burglary charges; when talking with residents on scene, they admitted to “knowingly housing a wanted subject in order to provide them with illegal substances,” and that Gray did “sell illegal substances to drug addicts in Marion County,” troopers said.

Gray was previously arrested after the Clarksburg Police Department searched a hotel room in Clarksburg after a shoplifting call at the Walmart on Emily Drive back in January and found crack rock cocaine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Gray has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.