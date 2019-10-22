UPDATE: Elkins man wanted in Randolph, Lewis, Upshur, Monongalia & Barbour counties arrested Saturday, details on police pursuit released

UPDATE (October 22, 2019):

ELKINS, W.Va. – Additional information has been released on the pursuit that led to the arrest of a Randolph County man who was wanted on multiple warrants in five local counties.

On July 8, 2019 deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported burglary on Fairhope Road in Randolph County, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said the caller stated that after leaving his home at approximately 8:30 a.m. and returning at approximately 5:25 p.m., he noticed someone had entered his house and taken several items.

The caller also stated that he was unsure of the point of entry and believed his door may have been unlocked. Additionally, the caller stated he believed the burglary occurred later in the day, due to the door being left open and the house still being cool from his air conditioner.

A second member of the residence stated she had arrived home around the same time as the caller, and had passed a suspicious vehicle in the area. The woman stated that the driver was a man who avoided making eye contact with her and that there were two other passengers in the vehicle, according to deputies. The woman also stated that she didn’t recognize the occupants or the vehicle, and she was able to describe the car to law enforcement and provide them with its license plate number.

On the same day, deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Mountaineer Mart, which was identified to be the vehicle believed to be involved in the burglary from earlier in the day, according to the complaint. Deputies said witnesses on scene said the vehicle was passing by the Mountaineer Mart.

Deputies located the vehicle, got behind it, and noticed its registration was expired, at which point deputies activated their lights, according to the complaint. Deputies said the vehicle then sped up, disobeying traffic signs in the process, and they initiated their sirens as both vehicles began nearing Route 33.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Richard Connally, 31, of Montrose.

A pursuit then ensued at speeds in excess of 55 mph, according to court documents. Deputies said that at one point in the chase, Connally lost control of his vehicle, causing him to come to a complete stop in the roadway. Deputies said at that point, they were able to determine there were three occupants in the vehicle.

Conally then backed up his vehicle, continued south on Proudfoot Road, turned at an intersection onto Weaver Road, and drove approximately a mile before ending up on a driveway that went alongside a church, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies said the vehicle continued to the end of the driveway at a high rate of speed. Conally’s vehicle then came to a stop, and all three occupants exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot. Deputies then approached the vehicle, located two firearms laying on the back seat and were able to confirm the vehicle as the one described in the burglary earlier in the day, according to the complaint.

Deputies said they were able to identify one of the firearms and several other belongings that were on the back seat as items that were taken earlier during the burglary. There was an ammo box that had the name of the man whose home the burglary occurred at in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Deputies were unable to locate the individuals who fled the vehicle, but found a purse belonging to a woman named Cassie Shreve inside of the vehicle. Deputies said the vehicle was registered to a man who they spoke to and learned from him that the vehicle belonged to Shreve and that she was the last known person to have possession of it.

Deputies said Shreve arrived at the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office on July 11 for an interview about the pursuit. During the interview, Shreve advised that the she owned the vehicle involved in the pursuit, and that Conally was the driver of the vehicle at that time and that she and a man named Ryan Coberly were the passengers.

Shreve also told deputies that earlier that day, she had went to Riverside Apartments where Conally placed two bags of items and two firearms, which she described as an AR and a shotgun, inside the vehicle, according to court documents. Deputies said Shreve also stated that she didn’t know the items were stolen at that time, but was later told by Conally during the pursuit that they were stolen. Shreve then told deputies that she didn’t know anything about the house on Fairhope Road being broken into and that her and Coberly were parked near a “lawyer’s house” for a short time earlier in the day.

Deputies said a criminal history of Connally revealed that he had his license revoked for DUI with a DUI conviction date of December 1, 2011. It also revealed that Conally was convicted of driving revoked for DUI second offense on March 2, 2017 and for driving revoked DUI third offense on May 18, 2019.

Conally has been charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and driving revoked DUI third offense in Randolph County, according to court documents. There is currently no word on the the other charges Conally was wanted for in Lewis, Upshur, Barbour and Monongalia Counties.

UPDATE (October 21, 2019):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Elkins man who was wanted in five local counties for a variety of charges has been arrested.

According to State police, Richard Connally had been on the run since September 29 after troopers stated that he fled from officers into the woods near Elkins when they attempted to arrest him.

Connally was arrested Saturday afternoon near Montrose in Randolph County.

ORIGINAL (October 11, 2019):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding an Elkins man who is wanted on multiple warrants in five north central West Virginia counties.

According to a press release from West Virginia State Police, Richard Scott Connally, 31, is wanted for charges he is facing in Randolph, Lewis, Upshur, Monongalia and Barbour counties. Troopers said Connally’s last known address is in Elkins.

Richard Connally

Connally is wanted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department for felony charges of driving revoked for DUI 3rd offense, burglary and conspiracy to commit a felony, according to the release. Troopers said Connally is also wanted in Randolph County for a misdemeanor charge of fleeing from an officer.

The release states Conally is wanted by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department on misdemeanor charges of petit larceny and depriving of money, goods and/or property under false pretenses.

Connally is also wanted on a misdemeanor shoplifting charge by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department, a felony grand larceny shoplifting charge by the Morgantown Police Department and a felony charge of circuit court capias by the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department.

State police said Connally was last scene in the Elkins area on September, 29, 2019, where he fled from officers into the woods. Troopers urge anyone with any information on Connally’s whereabouts to contact their local West Virginia State Police detachment or any other law enforcement agency.

The release also states that anyone aiding Richard Connally in avoiding arrest will be charged with a felony per West Virginia State Code.