Warrants issued for 3 men associated with 1989 cold case murder in Harrison County Correction Center

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Arrest warrants have been issued for three inmates at the Mount Olive Correctional Center in relation to a cold case murder that happened in the former Harrison County Correctional Center in 1989, law enforcement officials said.

According to Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy Dixon Pruitt, John Perry, of Logan County, was in cell E of the fifth floor range of the former Harrison County Correctional Center when he was beaten and strangled to death.

During that time, Frederick Hamilton, 62; Charles Franklin, 64; and Warren Franklin, 63; were inmates in the Moundsville State Penitentiary, but were being held in the Harrison County facility in order to testify for a trial, Pruitt said.

William “Red” Snyder

According to a 12 News report from March 14, 1989, the murder trial of William “Red” Snyder, of Weston, who was accused of killing an inmate during the Jan. 1, 1986, Moundsville Penitentiary riot, was under way, with Perry set to testify. Upon hearing of Perry’s death, in the jail upstairs from the courtroom, Judge Daniel McCarthy declared a mistrial.

The three men will be charged in connection to Perry’s murder, according to Pruitt.

Currently, warrants have been issued on the charges of second-degree murder for Hamilton and Charles Franklin, as well as a warrant for malicious wounding for Warren Franklin, according to Pruitt.

Frederick Hamilton

Hamilton is serving several prison sentences for 1978 convictions in Grant County for first degree murder, malicious assault, first degree robbery with weapons and abduction, as well as first degree robbery with weapons in Harrison County, also in 1978, according to the West Virginia Division of Corrections website.

Charles Franklin

Charles Franklin is in prison after being convicted of breaking and entering in Berkeley County in 1975, first degree robbery with weapons in both Hampshire and Morgan counties in 1982, assault during the commission of a felony, also in Morgan County in 1982 and second degree murder in Wood County in 1987, as listed by the DOC website.

Warren Franklin

Warren Franklin is serving time for his convictions for first degree robbery with weapons in Hampshire and Morgan counties in 1982, assault during the commission of a felony, also in Morgan County in 1982 and first degree murder in Harrison County in 1988, the DOC website said.