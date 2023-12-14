CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Washington state sex offender who admitted to traveling across the country to have sex with a minor in Barbour County, West Virginia has been sentenced.

Nathaniel Davis

Nathaniel Davis, 34, was arrested in Philippi back in May 2022 after West Virginia State Police Troopers said they found him attempting to solicit a 13-year-old boy at Sheetz.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia (USAO) revealed during Davis’ October 2022 indictment that at the time of his arrest, he had child pornography on his phone.

Davis was convicted in 2016 in Bellingham, Washington of communication with a minor for sexual contact and child pornography charges, according to the USAO.

Davis has since pleaded guilty to federal charges of interstate travel with intent to engage in sexual act with a minor, and commission of a felony offense involving a minor by a sex offender, the USAO said.

Davis was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison, according to the USAO.