WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Webster County woman is facing several charges surrounding the death of a boy in her care.

On Sunday, at about 6:15 p.m., West Virginia State Police were called to a home on Pilot Knob Road in Erbacon for a suicide.

Donna Myers

When troopers arrived, they found the boy on the floor of a bedroom, dead from a gunshot wound to the head, according to court documents.

There were two other boys in the home at the time of the death, troopers said. Police have not released the ages of any of the juveniles.

Donna Myers, 48, was also there, according to investigators. Myers conspired with one of the boys to lie to state troopers about where she was when the shooting happened, state police allege.

All three boys were in Myers’ custody at the time of the shooting, and her neglect caused the death of the one boy and created a risk of injury for the other two, troopers alleged in Myers’ criminal complaint.

Troopers have charged Myers with child neglect resulting in death, child neglect creating a risk of injury, conspiracy and obstructing an officer.

Myers is being held in Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,000.