Webster County man accused of having sexual intercourse with 13-year-old girl

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Charles Riffle

COWEN, W.Va, – A Webster County man is facing multiple sex charges after troopers said he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl on two separate occasions.

Charles Riffle

West Virginia State Police said that on Monday, September 9, they received a recorded statement from Charles Riffle, 18, of Cowen.

Troopers said that in the statement, Riffle stated that he had sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl at his residence on Pretty Glade Road on August 23. Riffle also told state police that he took the girl from school to his residence on August 26 to once again have sexual intercourse with her.

Riffle has been charged with two counts of third degree sexual assault and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail. His bail has been set at $25,036.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories