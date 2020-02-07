Webster County man accused of holding woman captive, attacking her dog, making threats

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Webster County man is facing multiple charges after troopers said he held a woman against her will, physically abused her dog and threatened to kill it, and threatened to burn her property.

James Comuzie

On Saturday, February 1, West Virginia State Police in Webster County received a call in reference to a domestic incident, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said that while traveling to the scene they noticed the reported victim’s vehicle and performed a traffic stop. The female victim told State Police she was held against her will from James Comuzie, 23, of Webster Springs, according to the complaint.

Troopers said the victim stated Comuzie put a board in front of the door of the bedroom they were in, hindering her from being able to leave. The victim also stated that Comuzie took her cell phone from her to stop her from being able to call 911 and stated that he was going to kill anyone who called 911.

The victim said Comuzie began to kick, punch and pick up her dog by the collar, before he proceeded to choke the dog and say he was going to kill it, according to the complaint. Troopers said the victim said she asked to leave several times during this incident with Comuzie. As the victim escaped from the scene with her dog, she advised that Comuzie threatened to burn her property, according to the complaint.

The complaint stated that later that day, troopers spoke with Comuzie’s mother, who stated she heard Comuzie and the female victim arguing in the bedroom. The mother said she heard that the victim was trying to leave and stated she tried to tell her son to let the victim out. Comuzie’s mother stated she didn’t know what else to do and called 911.

Comuzie has been charged with kidnapping, cruelty to animals, interfering with emergency communications, domestic assault and terroristic threats, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail.