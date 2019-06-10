Webster County man accused of operating a meth lab inside a camper

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – A Webster County man is facing several charges after state law enforcement officers found a meth lab inside of his camper.

On Friday, June 7, two West Virginia state troopers were helping a West Virginia Natural Resource Police officer to get a camper moved off of CSX railroad property on Williams River Road.

The officers found James Wolverton, 60 of Cowen, outside the camper. When Wolverton emptied his pockets, the officers found a pill bottle and aluminum foil, which Wolverton told them “had meth in it,” according to his criminal complaint.

He also had a pop bottle cap with a hole in it, which one of the troopers knew to be common with “shake and bake” meth labs.

Wolverton gave the troopers permission to search the camper, where they found a clear plastic jug that had a strong chemical smell and several similarities that were consistent with a meth lab, the complaint said.

Wolverton claimed that the jug was not his, troopers said.

He is charged with operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug lab, possession of a controlled substance(meth) and obstructing an officer.

Wolverton is being held in the Central Regional Jail with bail set at $52,436.