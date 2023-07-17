TIOGA, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after a juvenile disclosed an incident of sexual abuse to the Webster County Child Advocacy Center.

On June 25, troopers with the Nicholas County detachment of the West Virginia State Police attended a forensic interview at the Webster County Child Advocacy Center with an 11-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Samuel Cunningham

During that time, the juvenile female disclosed an incident that happened on June 25 in which Samuel Cunningham, 26, of Tioga, sexually abused her in a blueberry bush outside of a residence in Tioga, troopers said.

In the incident, Cunningham told the victim “he would get her a cell phone if she stopped yelling,” and then later Cunningham forced the victim to touch his genitals, according to the complaint.

On June 30, troopers received a post-Miranda statement from Cunningham wherein he attempted to claim the juvenile victim incited the sexual abuse, troopers said.

Cunningham has been charged with sexual abuse by a trusted individual, sexual abuse and sexual assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.