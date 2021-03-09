Webster County man accused of sexual abusing young girl

CAMDEN-ON-GAULEY, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a young girl disclosed several sexual abuse incidents during a forensic interview in Webster County.

On Jan. 21, the girl participated in a forensic interview conducted by the Child Advocacy Center, according to a criminal complaint.

Thomas Nichols

During the interview, the child disclosed that several years before, Thomas Nichols, 46, of Camden-on-Gauley, had touched her inappropriately, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police said.

The victim stated “that the touching happened twice in different locations” at the residence, according to the complaint.

On Mar. 5, troopers located Nichols in Camden-on-Gauley, who agreed to speak after a post-Miranda statement; during which, Nichols told deputies that he did know the victim, troopers said.

Nichols stated that “he recalled two difference incidents” where he touched the girl inappropriately, but that the incidents “lasted about a minute,” according to the complaint.

Nichols has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust, as well as two counts of sexual assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.