Webster County man arrested on multiple charges, accused of attacking man with rock and nail

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Webster County man has been arrested after troopers said he hit another man in the face with a rock and a nail during an altercation.

David Cogar

On Tuesday, October 28 at approximately 2 p.m. a verbal altercation started between David Cogar, 37, of Webster Springs and another man, Joseph Brookover at a residence in Webster County, according to a criminal complaint filed by West Virginia State Police.

Troopers said Cogar charged at Brookover and a fight ensued. Cogar then began to hit Brookover in the face with a nail and a rock, according to the complaint. Troopers said that when the altercation was over, Brookover when back to his residence and asked his mother and a friend to call the police.

Cogar was walking towards Cherry Falls when troopers located him and detained him for questioning, according to the release. Troopers then searched Cogar, who was in possession of two backpacks. Troopers said the backpacks contained clothing and a black sunglasses case. Inside the black sunglasses case, troopers said they found drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine residue.

Cogar has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, assault, battery and malicious wounding, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $12,524.