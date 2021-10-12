Webster County man charged after hitting another man with baseball bat

COWEN, W.Va. — A Webster County man has been charged after he hit another man in the head with a baseball bat in a trailer that was supposed to be vacant.

On Oct. 3, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department received a call in reference to a person being assaulted in Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

Adam Cogar

Officers learned that Adam Cogar, 30, of Cowen, had struck a victim in the head with a baseball bat while in Rick’s Park in Cowen, officers said.

When officers spoke with the victim, they saw “a large cut, approximately 2-to-3 inches long on the forehead area with blood coming from the wound,” according to the complaint.

The victim stated that he had gone to the trailer park where he owns property and attempted to walk into one of the trailers which was supposed to be empty; however, Cogar struck him with the bat when the victim entered the trailer, officers said.

When officers observed the scene of the incident, they saw “blood on the steps of the property,” as well as more blood “down the hallway,” according to the complaint.

Cogar has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $20,000.