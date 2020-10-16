Webster County man charged after young girl discloses sexual abuse

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Webster County man has been charged after a young girl disclosed that he had sexually abused her.

On Oct. 9 troopers with the Nicolas County detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed a forensic interview at a Child Advocacy Center of a 13-year-old girl, according to a criminal complaint.

Charles Cutlip

During the interview, the girl stated that Charles Cutlip, 80, of Webster Springs, “put his hands down her pants” and began rubbing her genitals, then “put his hands under her shirt” and touched her breasts “approximately 12 times,” troopers said.

After the juvenile’s interview with the child advocacy center, troopers obtained a post-Miranda statement from Cutlip, who stated “he[Cutlip] placed his hand down [the female’s] pants and rubbed her two different times,” according to the complaint.

During the same statement, Cutlip “admitted to rubbing her[the juvenile’s] breasts multiple times,” but Cutlip could not recall the exact number of times he did so, troopers said.

Cutlip has been charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse by guardian. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail on $30,072 bond.