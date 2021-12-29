Webster County man charged for allegedly assaulting woman with her cane

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Webster County man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman and hitting her with her cane in Webster Springs.

On Nov. 20, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department were alerted to an incident occurring at a residence in Webster Springs, according to a criminal complaint.

When the victim of the incident went to Webster County Memorial Hospital for her injuries, she had “bruising to her butt cheek, upper and lower leg area, arms, back, breast, face and busted lip,” due to Clinton Chafins, 45, of Webster Springs, “hitting her with a belt,” deputies said.

The victim stated that after hitting her with the belt, she fell to the ground and Chafins “grabbed her cane and started hitting her with it and his fist,” and then “pushed her down from the second step,” of the residence, according to the complaint.

After the victim fell, Chafins “started trying to drag her to the house by her hair,” and that the incident “went on for about 5 minutes until [Chafins] was spooked by a passing vehicle and quit hitting and dragging her,” deputies said.

Chafins has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.