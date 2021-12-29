Webster County man charged for attempting to meet underage girl for sexual acts

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Webster County man has been charged after allegedly attempting to meet a juvenile female for sexual acts on Baker’s Island.

On Dec. 28, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department learned of an individual who had been “actively soliciting” what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl over the internet, according to a criminal complaint.

Lee Stevens

That day, deputies located Lee Stevens, 45, of Webster Springs, on Baker’s Island in Webster Springs, and in a post-Miranda statement, Stevens told deputies that he “was there to meet her [the 15-year-old girl],” deputies said.

In that same post-Miranda statement, Stevens told deputies that “he had messaged the 15-year-old girl about sexual matters,” and that Stevens believed the individual he was speaking with to be a juvenile female, according to the complaint.

Stevens has been charged with solicitation of a minor via computer and traveling to engage a minor in sexual activity. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.