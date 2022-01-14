Webster County man charged for attempting to solicit girl over the internet

COWEN, W.Va. — A man has been charged for attempting to solicit a minor over the internet in Webster County.

Caleb Stanley

On Jan. 13, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department learned that Caleb Stanley, 27, of Cowen, had been “actively soliciting what he believed to be a 15-year-old female,” for inappropriate reasons over the internet, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, deputies located Stanley in the parking lot at Big Ditch in Cowen and learned that “he had been messaging what he believed to be a 15-year-old female” and told her that he was going to Big Ditch Lake and “would meet her in the parking lot,” deputies said.

In a post-Miranda interview, Stanley told deputies that “he traveled to Big Ditch Lake to meet” what he believed to be a 15-year-old girl and that “he had messaged her about sexual matters,” and “sent her explicit photos and a video” of his genitals, according to the complaint.

Stanley has been charged with solicitation of a minor. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $60,000 cash-only bond.