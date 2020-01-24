Webster County man facing child neglect, fleeing, obstruction charges

COWEN, W.Va. – A Cowen man is facing multiple charges, including child neglect, after West Virginia State Police said he attempted to flee his residence when troopers arrived to serve an arrest warrant.

On Thursday, January 23, troopers went to the residence of Jerry Naylor, 63, on Selman Road in Cowen to serve an outstanding Nicholas County warrant for a sealed indictment against Naylor, according to a criminal complaint. Troopers said they approached the door and observed a man, who was later identified as Naylor, move a curtain in the bedroom window.

The complaint stated that troopers continued to knock on the front door without an answer until a 9-year-old girl eventually ran out of the front door of the apartment onto the porch. Troopers said the girl was upset and crying and after being asked if any adults were in the residence, she stated her grandpa was in the bedroom but he ran and she didn’t know where he went. The girl also stated that she was scared and asked to go to a neighboring apartment where some relatives were, according to troopers. Troopers said the girl also advised troopers that the dog inside the apartment would bite.

The complaint stated that troopers opened the front door to the apartment and yelled for Naylor to come out. Other troopers on scene were able to apprehend Naylor outside near a neighboring apartment door after he exited the back door of his residence, according to the complaint.

Troopers said Naylor advised that he had gone outside to urinate, however, troopers noted Naylor was only wearing socks, the outside temperature was approximately 42 degrees and the bathroom in the apartment was located directly beside Naylor’s bedroom. Troopers then searched Naylor and seized a small plastic baggie containing methamphetamine, according to the complaint.

Naylor has been charged with three counts of obstructing an officer, three counts of fleeing from an officer and child neglect resulting in injury, according to court documents. He is currently being held at Central Regional Jail and his bail has been set at $5,500.