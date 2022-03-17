WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Webster County man is facing a sex charge involving a young victim, according to law enforcement.

On March 7, troopers with the West Virginia State Police received a complaint from the Webster County Prosecutor’s office about the sexual abuse of a 9-year-old child, which had been reported by Webster Springs Elementary School officials, according to a criminal complaint.

Randel Roberts

On March 8, troopers traveled to the school and met with officials who identified the child victim and stated that Randel Roberts, 42, of Webster Springs, “had sexually abused/assaulted her since she was approximately 7 years of age,” troopers said.

Troopers later spoke with a woman who stated that Roberts “did periodically live in her residence” with the victim, but that “she was not aware of the sexual abuse/assault and Roberts had not resided in her residence since approximately mid-January 2022,” according to the complaint.

In an interview at a child advocacy center, the child victim disclosed that Roberts ‘raped her,’ and performed sexual abuse and assault acts on her ‘when she couldn’t move,’ periodically throughout the time she was 7 years old, troopers said.

On March 15, troopers spoke with Roberts, during which time he “was advised he was not under arrest and free to leave,” according to the complaint.

While speaking with troopers, Roberts said that while he lived in the home with the victim “he would wake up and his hand would be on the child victim’s butt,” and claimed that the child attempted to perform sexual acts on him, but that “he never reported the incident,” and that they began in May-June of 2021, troopers said.

Roberts has been charged with sexual abuse. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.