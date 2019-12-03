Webster County man robbed, drove his vehicle into victim’s vehicle in Cowen, troopers say

COWEN, W.Va. — A Webster County man is in custody after he allegedly robbed a man and crashed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle while the victim was inside.

On Nov. 29, troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Goff Street in Cowen in reference to a breaking and entering call, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived at the home, they found a victim with a bandaged hand fixing the lock to the door which had been broken as a result of the incident, troopers said.

The victim told troopers he had arrived at his house after going out to buy cat food, and he saw that his home had been broken into, according to the complaint.

John Keeney

Shortly after, the victim saw John Keeney, 39, inside the house, and when the victim confronted Keeney, Keeney put a gun to his face and the two got into a physical altercation which resulted in the injury to the victim’s hand, troopers said.

The victim tried to stop Keeney from leaving his house with the stolen goods, but Keeney was able to flee with the victim’s wallet with $50 inside, several flashlights, three wrist watches with a black band, another wrist watch with a gold band, two pocket watches, a high school class ring, a military service ring, as well as five jars of coins, according to the complaint.

Then, on Nov. 30, troopers received a call in reference to Keeney assaulting the victim of the robbery, and that Keeney had tried to run over two people, but wrecked his vehicle in the process, troopers said.

Officers from the Webster Police Department later observed a vehicle matching the description of Keeney’s vehicle underneath a tarp at a residence on Williams River Road in Cowen, according to the complaint.

When troopers arrived at the residence, they saw Keeney attempting to break into the residence with a screwdriver, and troopers then detained and searched him, troopers said.

On Keeney’s person, troopers found a multicolored glass smoking device and keys to the car covered by the tarp, according to the complaint. Keeney then told troopers he had been in the vehicle and gave permission for them to search it, troopers said.

Inside the vehicle, troopers found several items matching the description of those stolen from the Goff Street residence, according to the complaint.

On Dec. 1, troopers took a statement from the victim of the Goff Street incident where he said that he had gotten into an altercation earlier on the day of the break-in where he attempted to speak with Keeney near the Parkview apartments in Cowen, troopers said.

During that incident, Keeney got out of a black Dodge Durango and kicked the victim in the side, causing damage to his left wrist and ribs, according to the complaint. The victim left and went home, and Keeney arrived at his residence about 30 minutes later, troopers said.

The victim told troopers that he then got into his vehicle to leave because he feared for his safety, and Keeney then rammed his Durango into the victim’s vehicle on the driver’s rear side while the victim was in it, according to the complaint.

Keeney is charged with armed robbery and burglary. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.