COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged with child neglect after she allegedly did not report incidents of sexual abuse taking place in Webster County.

On Jan. 20, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police participated in a forensic interview with a juvenile who disclosed incidents of sexual abuse taking place between July to December of 2022, according to a criminal complaint.

Julie Reed

During those incidents, the juvenile told Julie Reed, 35, of Cowen, about the sexual abuse, and when troopers spoke with Reed, she stated that “she was aware of the statements [the victim] had told her, but she thought she was lying,” troopers said.

The complaint said Reed “advised that she recalled one incident that she was doing laundry late in the evening and the children were supposed to be in bed,” and the victim said “[another juvenile] had touched her sexually.” The other juvenile replied, “he did not touch her sexually, but ‘whipped her’ because she would not stay in bed,” and Reed stated she did not report the incidents to law enforcement or CPS, according to the complaint.

Reed has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in Central Regional Jail without bond.