COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after a juvenile victim disclosed multiple incidents of sexual assault taking place in Webster County to law enforcement.

Brandy Ratliff

On Nov. 18, troopers with the Webster Springs detachment of the West Virginia State Police received a walk-up complaint of a sexual assault of a 14-year-old boy which had taken place at locations in Webster Springs and Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers followed up with the complainant, they obtained an audio statement from her and the juvenile male victim which disclosed multiple incidents of Brandy Ratliff, 25, of Webster Springs, sexually assaulting the victim, troopers said.

On Oct. 22, 2022, Ratliff arranged for an individual to transport her from Webster Springs to Cowen where she had sexual intercourse with the victim four times, one incident of which Ratliff did confirm in an audio-recorded statement on Nov. 19, according to the complaint.

Ratliff has been charged with four counts of third-degree sexual assault. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.