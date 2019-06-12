Webster County woman charged with attempted murder and meth possession

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. – A Webster County woman is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after a domestic incident.

On Tuesday, June 11, Webster County sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic dispute on Williams River Road, near Cowen.

When deputies arrived, they say two vehicles in a field and a man running toward them shouting, “she has a gun” and “she tried to shoot me,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies then found Pamela Bender, 56 of Cowen, sitting in the driver’s seat of one of the vehicles. Bender told a deputy that a gun was under the car’s seat, according to her criminal complaint.

The alleged victim, Bernard Gadd, told deputies that he and Bender had been living together for a year and that she had gotten mad at him and told him to leave and give her the house keys, the complaint said. Gadd told her he would give her the keys until he got his belongings out of the home, deputies said.

Bender then pulled a handgun on Gadd and told him that she would kill him, he told deputies. Gadd jumped in his vehicle and tried to escape, at which point Bender shot at the vehicle, hitting it in the left rear quarter panel and the left rear tire, deputies allege.

During a search of Bender, deputies found a bag of methamphetamine, the criminal complaint said.

Bender is charged with attempted first degree murder, wanton endangerment and possession of methamphetamine.

She is being held in the Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $60,000.