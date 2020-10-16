Webster Springs couple charged after beating a child with a paddle on the buttocks

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A Webster County couple has been charged after they beat a child with a paddle, causing bruising to his buttocks, troopers said.

According to a criminal complaint filed by the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia Police Department, in the month of September, Rick Carpenter, 54, and Shirley Carpenter, 52, both of Webster Springs, abused an 11-year-old male juvenile.

Rick and Shirley Carpenter

On that date, Rick Carpenter and Shirley Carpenter were both presents and aided one another in “beating [the boy] with a paddle, as a punishment,” which “caused the boy substantial pain including severe bruising of his buttocks,” troopers said.

Rick and Shirley Carpenter have been charged with child abuse causing injury and conspiracy. They are both being held in Central Regional Jail on a $7,524 bond.