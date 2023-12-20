WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman from Webster Springs is facing charges after she allegedly transferred money out of multiple people’s bank accounts.

According to a criminal complaint, on Nov. 28, 2023, a man named Dwayne McCourt called the Webster County Sheriff’s Department (WCSD) and said that his mother’s and brother’s banking accounts had been hacked.

Dwayne said that a Pendleton Community Bank account was “hacked” for a total of $150 with “betracingnyra” being the payee. He also said that a United Bank account was “hacked” for a total of $.43 with the payee being Venmo, according to the complaint.

Billie Jean Neal

Dwayne said that he went back to look at footage from his security system at his mother’s house and saw that Billie Jean Neal, 40, of Webster Springs was seen leaving the house with Adam McCourt—Dwayne’s son—as well as two other people. Dwayne also said his mother was out of town at the time and that Adam was staying there while she was gone.

On Dec. 12, a member of the WCSD and a West Virginia State Trooper met with Neal who told them that she and Adam “needed money to buy drugs,” the complaint said. Neal said that Adam gave her the banking information that he obtained from a checkbook as well as other documents belonging to separate victims.

Neal said that she and Adam spoke about how they could obtain money from the accounts and that she used her phone to enter all of the banking information while Adam read it to her.

The WCSD seized a checkbook and “other paper documents” from Neal which they said had the names, identification information and account information of the victims.

Neal has been charged with four counts of computer fraud and four counts of conspiracy to commit computer fraud. She is currently being held in the Central Regional Jail on an $80,000 bond.