West Union man accused of selling methamphetamine out of his apartment

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A Doddridge County man as been arrested after deputies said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in his apartment.

On Wednesday, June 26 deputies with the Doddridge County Sheriff’s Department received information about John Summers Jr., 27, of West Union selling methamphetamine out of his apartment. Deputies spoke with Summers at his residence, who stated he did not sell or have any meth and that he would not allow deputies to search his apartment.

However, deputies said they spoke with the renter of the apartment, Summers’ mother, who gave them permission to go through her son’s room.

While searching his room, deputies said they found a black lock box which Summers’ mother said belonged to her son. Summers told deputies the box belonged to him and opened it for them.

The box contained two grams of methamphetamine and three scales, according to court documents. Deputies said they also found a bag containing 325 milligrams of Tylenol and a cellophane cigarette wrapper that had been melted shut and contained five milligrams of hydrocodone.

Summers has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. He is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.