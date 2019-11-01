West Union man charged with fleeing during incident in Aug. after Sheetz gives footage to local officers

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man accused of fleeing from officers in an incident in August has been recently charged after police find him with help from a local business.

On Aug. 19, officers with the Philippi Police Department received a call about a red Ford Escape with the W.Va. registration of 63E546 and “excessively loud exhaust” going north on U.S. Rt. 119 from the Philippi Covered Bridge, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers were at the Alderson Broaddus University baseball field when they noticed the Escape pass by, and they drove their cruiser behind the vehicle as it turned onto Norris Ridge Road, officers said.

The cruiser’s emergency lights and sirens activated and the Escape sped up and began driving erratically “with reckless disregard” as it traveled down Norris Ridge Road through the woods, over an embankment and through a field where it escaped from officers while on Taylors Drain Road, according to the complaint.

Officers searched the area, but didn’t come in contact with the vehicle and were later told to go to White Oak Lane by Natural Resource Officers because the Escape had been seen in that area, officers said.

A blockade had been placed on a small dirt path behind a residence on White Oaks Lane, and officers removed it in order to access the road, according to the complaint. On the road, officers found the Escape abandoned with no one else nearby, officers said.

Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to assist with the search, and had a K9 unit perform an open air sniff, which positively indicated for the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, according to the complaint.

During the search, officers were able to find drug paraphernalia and also able to identify one of the vehicle’s passengers as the one who lived at the residence the dirt road was behind, officers said.

Brandon Stout

Officers interviewed the home’s resident and learned that he was not the driver, but that a man with “the Alias of ‘B’ was operating the vehicle and fled,” according to the complaint.

On Sept. 15, officers were informed that the subject who had fled from officers the month before, B, who was identified as Brandon Stout, 23, of West Union, had been found, officers said, as a result of footage given to them by the local Sheetz.

Stout is charged with fleeing from an officer with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.